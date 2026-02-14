InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.50 and last traded at GBX 147.20, with a volume of 312937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.05.
IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,000 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,450 price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,499.
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
