Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 35578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$296.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.48.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

