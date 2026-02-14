MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 447,037 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 272,216 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 937,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 937,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock traded up $49.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.25. The stock had a trading volume of 762,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.35 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $540.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

