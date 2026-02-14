Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 211,265 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the quarter. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

HFXI stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

