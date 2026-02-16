Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,524,661 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,423,019 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,308,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,308,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $103,260.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,670. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Argus upped their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $4.52 on Monday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,090. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

