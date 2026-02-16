Short Interest in Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX) Expands By 25.5%

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 441,027 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 351,493 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $387,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $716,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rein Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNTX shares. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price target on Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rein Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Rein Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Rein Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rein Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rein Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.