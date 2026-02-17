Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expands By 34.4%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,761,174 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 15th total of 27,345,841 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,357,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 31.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 31.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,357,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 11.6%

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,012,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,591. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,450,000 after buying an additional 108,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,620,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 999,420 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 5,599,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 1,047,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,942,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.