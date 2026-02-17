Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,446,770 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 1,745,511 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 373,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 1,200.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yalla Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Yalla Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YALA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,067. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Yalla Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform designed to connect users through live audio chat rooms, interactive voice channels and mobile gaming. Its core product, the Yalla app, allows participants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to join real-time voice discussion groups, host audio shows and send virtual gifts. Through the PokerBROS brand, the company offers a mobile-first social poker platform featuring Texas Hold’em, Chinese Poker and other variants, enabling casual and competitive gaming among a growing user base.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yalla Group established its headquarters in Riyadh with additional offices in Dubai and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.