Comparing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and Harley-Davidson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million 0.36 -$44.87 million ($0.51) -0.25 Harley-Davidson $4.47 billion 0.54 $338.74 million $2.61 7.82

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Harley-Davidson 2 5 2 0 2.00

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Harley-Davidson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Cenntro.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -214.49% -43.31% -26.67% Harley-Davidson 8.03% 10.27% 3.15%

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Cenntro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.