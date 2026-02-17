Financial Comparison: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roblox and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Roblox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 2 7 17 1 2.63 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Roblox presently has a consensus price target of $119.44, indicating a potential upside of 89.33%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roblox has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $4.89 billion 8.54 -$1.07 billion ($1.55) -40.70 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.10 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.49

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -21.78% -304.42% -12.74% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82%

Summary

Roblox beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.