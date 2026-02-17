Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.0714.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,409 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.