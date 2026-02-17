Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 92,521 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 64,001 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

RRBI stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

