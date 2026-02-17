Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,030 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 24,150 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 230.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 287.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

