Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $7,942,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 341,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,170.02. The trade was a 84.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,866,329 shares of company stock worth $20,233,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 26,460,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,824,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,248,000 after buying an additional 6,335,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 613,340 shares during the last quarter. Occam Crest Management LP increased its position in Precigen by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Occam Crest Management LP now owns 3,501,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 799,339 shares during the period. Finally, SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Precigen has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

