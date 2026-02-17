Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 151,203 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 191,077 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 676,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 676,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Peraso in a report on Friday, December 5th. Williams Trading set a $3.00 target price on Peraso in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peraso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peraso Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Free Report ) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Peraso worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

PRSO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.89. 345,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Technologies Inc is a Canadian semiconductor company specializing in the research, design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) wireless communication solutions. The company’s core focus lies in the 60 GHz frequency band, where it engineers high-performance integrated circuits and beamforming solutions designed to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity. Peraso’s technology is tailored for applications demanding high data throughput, low latency and reliable short-range wireless links.

The company’s product portfolio includes 60 GHz chipset solutions for wireless local area networking (WiGig), fixed wireless access (FWA), small-cell backhaul and point-to-point communication links.

