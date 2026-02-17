Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $235.1340 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Stephens boosted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

