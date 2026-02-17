Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,642,053 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 1,126,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,352,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,352,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MNTK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

