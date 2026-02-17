Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Critical Review

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 1.02% 2.44% 1.23% Flowers Foods 1.59% 16.61% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Flowers Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $6.14 billion 1.31 $62.80 million $0.39 130.67 Flowers Foods $5.26 billion 0.42 $83.82 million $0.40 25.86

Flowers Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darling Ingredients. Flowers Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darling Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Darling Ingredients and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 1 1 9 1 2.83 Flowers Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80

Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Darling Ingredients.

Risk & Volatility

Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Flowers Foods on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

