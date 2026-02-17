James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Financial Analysis

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for James River Group and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Tian Ruixiang 1 0 0 0 1.00

James River Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $707.63 million 0.45 -$81.12 million ($2.08) -3.30 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.69 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares James River Group and Tian Ruixiang”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than James River Group.

Risk and Volatility

James River Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -7.64% 7.11% 0.69% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

James River Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides insurance for fronting, program administrators, managing general agents, and independent retail agents. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

