Financial Analysis: ON (NYSE:ONON) vs. Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Industria de Diseno Textil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseno Textil 15.40% 32.94% 17.22% ON 7.45% 14.81% 8.48%

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseno Textil $41.81 billion 5.04 $6.32 billion $0.55 30.73 ON $2.63 billion 10.79 $275.23 million $0.77 58.79

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and ON”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than ON. Industria de Diseno Textil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseno Textil 0 0 1 5 3.83 ON 2 2 17 3 2.88

ON has a consensus target price of $59.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given ON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than Industria de Diseno Textil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.