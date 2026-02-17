Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HNNMY. Barclays cut Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, January 30th.

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.21. Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

