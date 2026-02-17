Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) vs. ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and ASP Isotopes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.33 $297.13 million $0.61 54.93 ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 139.75 -$32.33 million ($1.30) -4.02

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical 0.62% 0.98% 0.38% ASP Isotopes -1,259.12% -190.44% -77.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Chemical and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00 ASP Isotopes 1 0 2 0 2.33

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.04%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

