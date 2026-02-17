Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Financial Review

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.1% of NextNRG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Siemens Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNRG has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 4.75% 18.48% 3.50% NextNRG -85.79% N/A -270.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Siemens Energy and NextNRG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Siemens Energy and NextNRG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 0 3 7 2 2.92 NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50

NextNRG has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 593.74%. Given NextNRG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siemens Energy and NextNRG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 3.48 $1.56 billion $1.77 99.23 NextNRG $27.77 million 3.84 -$16.19 million ($2.02) -0.39

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NextNRG. NextNRG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats NextNRG on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

