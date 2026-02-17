Head-To-Head Analysis: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denso and Carbon Streaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denso $47.03 billion 0.91 $2.77 billion $0.92 16.02 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 46.31 -$67.37 million ($0.35) -1.73

Profitability

Denso has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Denso and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denso 5.12% 7.29% 4.60% Carbon Streaming -24,852.70% -4.10% -3.94%

Risk & Volatility

Denso has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Denso and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denso 0 4 0 0 2.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Denso beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denso

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories, comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

