UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

