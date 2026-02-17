Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,010 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 92,818 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,438. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

