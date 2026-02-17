Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 32.6% – Here’s Why

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insider purchases today (including a senior executive and non‑executive directors), signalling management’s confidence and providing a potential floor under the stock. MarketBeat PINE insider transactions

Pinewood’s board and management have issued statements saying the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted deal; this helps reassure investors but does not replace the lost takeover premium. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners has withdrawn its ~£575m bid for Pinewood, citing a sharp re‑rating in the market driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of the takeover premium is the primary driver of the share decline. FT – Pinewood plummets after AI sell-off scuppers £575mn deal

Apax Partners has withdrawn its ~£575m bid for Pinewood, citing a sharp re‑rating in the market driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of the takeover premium is the primary driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Wider AI sector volatility and investor fear about future earnings/valuation contributed to the bid collapse and heavy intraday selling; multiple outlets report the retreat and consequent sharp fall in the stock. Yahoo Finance – AI fears doom £575m takeover

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.63. The stock has a market cap of £336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other news, insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 2,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Insiders purchased 41,466 shares of company stock worth $13,396,112 over the last 90 days. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

