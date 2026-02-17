RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RLX Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,925,665 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 4,888,851 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,706,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,706,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.6%

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 1,808,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,257. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.10.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.99 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

RLX Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

