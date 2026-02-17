Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as high as C$6.61. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 241,145 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.19 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

