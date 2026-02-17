Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,121,556 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 1,384,112 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 313,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,765. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -393.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 price objective on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

About Fidelis Insurance



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

