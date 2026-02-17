Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vaso Corporation (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.18. Vaso shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 42,492 shares traded.

Vaso Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services.

