VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.77 and traded as high as $54.25. VEON shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 75,782 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get VEON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEON

VEON Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

VEON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Severin Investments LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 36.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.