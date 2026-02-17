Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.36 and traded as high as $33.48. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 995,872 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other news, Director Jacqueline Lynette Bradley sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $76,437.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,780. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maryann Goebel sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $117,032.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $205,380. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,117 shares of company stock valued at $310,434. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 58.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,482,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,825,000 after buying an additional 2,025,988 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 762,505 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,088,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.