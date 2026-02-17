Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.82 and traded as high as C$22.60. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$22.47, with a volume of 63,462 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AD.UN. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

