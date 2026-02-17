Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.48 and traded as high as C$36.19. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$36.03, with a volume of 207,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$34.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.43.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.