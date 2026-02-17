Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $22.23. Myers Industries shares last traded at $22.0980, with a volume of 212,263 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $826.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 770,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 512,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 235,030 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 95,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

