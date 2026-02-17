Short Interest in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Drops By 21.7%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,569,604 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 7,111,737 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 99.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 601,500 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 1,399,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Orla Mining has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. Orla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -599.40%.

Several research firms have commented on ORLA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

