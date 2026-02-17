ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,046 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 10,103 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:RXL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 50.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.