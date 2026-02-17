Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.91. Novavax shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3,215,968 shares changing hands.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

