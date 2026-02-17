Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $874.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.