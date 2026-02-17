Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.3333.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 2.8%
NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.
Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.