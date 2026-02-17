Brokerages Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $41.33

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,119,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after buying an additional 1,859,369 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

