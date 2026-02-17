Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla stock opened at $417.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.52, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.12.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

