Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Tesla Stock Up 0.1%
Tesla stock opened at $417.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.52, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.12.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: George Soros’s fund materially increased its Tesla position, a high-profile institutional buy that can signal confidence and attract other allocators. Soros Fund Management boosts Tesla stake
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling xAI’s Grok assistant into vehicles across nine European countries — a product expansion that boosts in‑car AI/service value and recurring‑revenue potential from software. Tesla Adds Grok to Its Vehicles in Nine European Countries
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is doubling down on autonomy/robotaxis — public filings and reporting show a multi‑billion dollar investment plan (>$20B by 2026) and a shift toward autonomy-as-a-service, which could materially expand long‑term TAM and software revenue. Tesla Makes Its Largest Investment Bet Yet in Its Own Vision
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding AI chip design efforts into South Korea and recruiting engineers — a sign of verticalizing key AI hardware that supports autonomy and in‑vehicle AI differentiation. Tesla Expands AI Chip Design Efforts To South Korea
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bull views (Cathie Wood/ARK) on Optimus and robotics remain in the narrative, supporting long‑term upside expectations among growth investors. Cathie Wood says Tesla’s Optimus could transform factory, home life
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social chatter highlights five‑year price stagnation around the $414–$420 range; the conversation includes notable insider buys (Elon Musk) and large institutional flows — mixed signals that can keep trading rangebound without a clear catalyst. Tesla Stock Opinions on Five-Year Price Stagnation
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk warned the $25K Cybercab rollout will be “agonizingly slow” at first — tempers expectations for near‑term volume but underscores long‑term robotaxi ambition. Elon Musk Warns Tesla’s $25K Cybercab Will Be ‘Agonizingly Slow’ At First
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla removed the option to buy Full Self‑Driving (FSD) as a one‑time purchase, shifting customers toward subscriptions — a move that may boost recurring revenue long term but risks near‑term unit demand pushback and consumer frustration. Tesla pulls the plug on one-time purchases of FSD
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s recent analyst upgrades and momentum (R2 launch/competitive price points) reopen competition concerns in the mass‑market EV segment — a near‑term headwind to Tesla’s market share narrative for affordable models. Rivian Stock Rises 26% Following Multiple Analyst Upgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional rebalancing (e.g., a big reduction by UBS asset management noted in filings) injects volatility risk — big sell decisions from major holders can pressure price if they continue. Institutional flows and holdings for Tesla
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
