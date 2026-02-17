Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CMPX stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 97.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951,666 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 57.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,545,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 2,386,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 2,212,794 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

