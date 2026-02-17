ONE Gas (OGS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $990.4370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

OGS stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 911.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 28.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

