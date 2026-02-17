B2Gold (BTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.1480 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.57. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stirlingshire Investments Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

