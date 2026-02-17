Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $236.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Atlas FRM LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,821,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.76.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

