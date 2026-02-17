Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PIPR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.67.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $323.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $380.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $1,839,187.60. Following the sale, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,467.04. This trade represents a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,735.18. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,007 shares of company stock worth $4,777,109. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,239,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1,155.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,021,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,425,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 415.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

