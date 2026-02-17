Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of LND opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

