Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 5.5%

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $57.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket automotive replacement parts. The company’s product portfolio spans collision and mechanical components, providing solutions for steering and suspension, brake systems, engine cooling, electrical and drivelines. Through a combination of proprietary brands and exclusive licensing agreements, Motorcar Parts of America offers an extensive selection of both new and remanufactured parts to meet the needs of automotive service professionals and retailers.

In addition to its core collision and under-hood product lines, the company markets specialty items such as performance accessories, tools and equipment.

