Upbound Group (UPBD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.1731 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

UPBD opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.59%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 92,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,744.96. This represents a 2.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 246,146 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

